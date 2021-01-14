EAU CLAIRE — A Chippewa Falls man will spend 30 days in jail for injuring a woman during a crash while driving drunk.
Derric S. Becker, 37, 1207 Pine Acre Lane, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a misdemeanor count of causing injury by operating while intoxicated.
Judge Emily Long fined Becker $1,378 and revoked his driver's license for one year. He must also use an ignition interlock device for one year.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire County Sheriff's deputy responded to a two-vehicle crash Aug. 5, 2019, on Highway 93, near Highway HH, in the town of Pleasant Valley. The deputy arrived to find a first responder talking to the driver of the vehicle that was in the ditch.
Becker, the driver of the other vehicle, was standing nearby. A witness told the deputy Becker rear ended the vehicle that was in the ditch and was intoxicated.
The deputy walked up to Becker and could smell intoxicating beverages. Becker told the deputy he had drunk eight to 10 beers. He was slurring his words and his eyes were bloodshot and glassy.
The driver of the vehicle in the ditch told the deputy she was northbound on Highway 93 and noticed a vehicle coming up behind her at a high rate of speed.
Before she knew it, the woman said, the vehicle had crashed into the rear of her vehicle, pushing her into the southbound lane. A semi was coming at her in the southbound lane, so she swerved to the right to avoid a head-on crash and ended up in the ditch.
Becker admitted to a state trooper that he was drunk and shouldn't have been driving. Becker failed field sobriety tests. Becker had a blood alcohol content of .23, nearly three times the legal limit for driving.
The woman was diagnosed with a concussion as a result of the crash. The woman said she remembered Becker coming to her after the crash and she could smell alcohol.
The woman said she told Becker he was drunk and he admitted that he was drunk.