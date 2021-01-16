EAU CLAIRE — An Independence man will spend at least 11 months in jail for possessing several images of child pornography at his former Altoona residence.
Brandon L. Olson, 27, pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to three felony counts of possession of child pornography.
A fourth count of the same charge was dismissed.
Olson was placed on seven years of probation and given the option of spending one year in jail or 11 months in jail and performing 240 hours of community service.
Olson was fined $2,065.
As conditions of probation, Olson cannot use the internet except for work, therapeutic purposes and meeting with his probation agent. He also cannot have contact with children not related to him.
Olson must undergo a sex offender assessment and any other programming or treatment recommended by his probation agent.
Olson must register as a sex offender for 15 years.
According to the criminal complaint:
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children notified Altoona police of an incident of child pornography that was detected on Dec. 14, 2019.
Five images of child pornography were stored in the Google Gmail and Google Drive infrastructure.
A phone number provided by Google linked the images to Olson.
Altoona police went to Olson's former residence to execute a search warrant.
Olson admitted to viewing child pornography and confirmed he used his cellphone to obtain the files.
Olson said he had been downloading videos off and on for a few years. He didn't know any of the children pictured in the videos.
Olson said he never shared the files with other people.
"I figured it was just a matter of time before you guys came, to be honest," Olson said to police.