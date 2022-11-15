EAU CLAIRE — A Menomonie man will spend 60 days in jail for sending a nude photo of himself to a 13-year-old girl and attempting to arrange a sexual meeting with her.

Rayco N. Richardson, 21, E4072 440th Ave., pleaded guilty this week in Eau Claire County Court to two felony counts of exposing genitals.

