A Minneapolis man will spend one month in jail for stabbing another man outside of a Water Street restaurant following an argument over a burrito.
Jason A. Fox, 24, pleaded guilty this week in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of substantial battery by use of a dangerous weapon.
Judge Emily Long placed Fox on three years of probation.
As conditions of probation, Fox must undergo an alcohol and drug assessment, anger management and any recommended programming or treatment.
Fox must also have no contact with the victim.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire police responded to a reported stabbing at 2:40 a.m. Sunday, March 3, outside of El Patio, 408 Water St.
A 21-year-old man and his friends had been standing in line inside the eatery when Fox yelled that they had cut in front of him.
Fox yelled racial slurs at the group, and some members of the group told him to stop.
An employee asked Fox to leave and walked him out of the restaurant.
El Patio then closed and told everyone to leave.
The man and three of his friends went out the front door to find Fox on the sidewalk complaining about not getting a burrito.
The man was directly in front of Fox.
One of the man's friends saw a knife drop out of Fox's hand and onto the ground.
The man turned to his friends, lifted up his shirt and yelled that he thought he was stabbed.
Blood was gushing out of the man's lower chest area.
Fox picked up the knife, looked at the group and ran east on Water Street.
The group alerted nearby police officers as to what happened.
Public space cameras confirmed the group's version of events.
Based on the description of Fox, officers located him on public space cameras and took him into custody.
Officers spoke to the man at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
The man said he tried to punch Fox after they argued for a bit outside the restaurant.
Fox then stabbed the man on the right side of the chest.