A Colfax man will spend five years in prison for stealing a van and tools during a 2016 burglary in the Altoona school district.
Corey C. Westaby, 47, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of burglary and operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.
A second count of burglary, a felony count of theft and a misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property were dismissed.
Judge Jon Theisen ordered Westaby to spend five years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
Westaby was fined $2,975 and must pay $12,079 in restitution.
As conditions of supervision, Westaby cannot have contact with Altoona schools or its properties.
Westaby must also undergo any recommended programming or treatment.
According to the criminal complaint:
Altoona school district officials told Altoona police that a maintenance building had been entered Sept. 6, 2016, without consent.
Tools valued at $9,000 and a 2016 Ram cargo van were missing from the property.
Surveillance video showed a man walking in the area with a limp at 2:10 a.m. Sept. 6, 2016. At 2:39 a.m., a single suspect was seen driving the cargo van away from the maintenance garage.
The van was found later that day in the parking lot of Wisconsin Truss in Cornell. The van and a pry bar found at the maintenance garage were swabbed for DNA evidence. Results from the state crime lab received by police May 12, 2016, identified Westaby as the source of the DNA obtained from the pry bar.
Police then spoke with Westaby, who was in the Rusk County Jail. After leaving the interview room, a police officer watched Westaby walk with a limp, similar to the limp displayed by the suspect in the school district surveillance video.
Westaby was prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of theft in December 2015 in Chippewa County.