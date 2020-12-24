EAU CLAIRE — A Whitehall man will spend three years in prison for trying to arrange a sexual encounter with a 14-year-old girl.
The “girl” was actually an undercover police officer, authorities say.
William M. Lewis, 27, was sentenced recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of child enticement.
Felony counts of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime and attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child under age 16, and a misdemeanor count of bail jumping were dismissed but considered by Judge Sarah Harless at sentencing.
Harless ordered Lewis to spend seven years on extended supervision following his release from prison. Lewis was also fined $518.
As conditions of supervision, Lewis cannot have unapproved contact with children.
Lewis must also register as a sex offender and undergo sex offender treatment and any other recommended programming or treatment.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Altoona police officer had an online conversation March 5, 2019, with Lewis during which the officer posed as a 14-year-old girl.
Lewis was looking for a “friend with benefits” and the officer told Lewis he was 14 years old. Lewis said he didn’t care how old she was and asked for a photo.
The officer sent two images of a female. Lewis offered $400 and asked if they could get together for sexual relations. Lewis and the officer agreed to meet March 7, 2019, at Devney Park in Altoona. Lewis arrived and was interviewed by the officer.
Lewis admitted he talked with a 14-year-old girl about having sexual contact and sending an image of male genitals.