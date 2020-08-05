EAU CLAIRE — A Florida man will spend three years in prison for possessing numerous images of child pornography.
Eau Claire County Judge John Manydeeds on Wednesday ordered Erio S. Oliver, 30, of Chipley, to spend two years on extended supervision following his release.
A jury found Oliver guilty in February of eight felony counts of possession of child pornography and one felony count of intimidation of a witness.
Oliver was acquitted of 11 additional counts of possession of child pornography.
As conditions of supervision, Manydeeds ordered Oliver to comply with the sex offender registry and undergo any recommended programming or treatment.
Oliver cannot have access to the internet for the purpose of downloading pornography.
According to the criminal complaint:
On April 10, 2015, Eau Claire police executed a search warrant on a room at the Highlander Inn as part of an ongoing investigation involving Oliver. Authorities suspected he was involved in producing pornographic videos showing people without their permission or knowledge at various locations in Eau Claire.
During the search, investigators seized Oliver’s laptop, and found at least 246 child pornography images and nine child pornography videos on it.
Citizen complainants alerted the Eau Claire Police Department to videos online of a young female, and through further investigation, officers discovered sexually graphic videos of the her at various public locations in the city.
Oliver was connected to the female through one of the online videos. That video showed her in an apartment exposing herself to a pizza delivery person who had come to the door of an apartment. investigators later identified the location on Golf Road.
Further investigation revealed pizza deliveries to the apartment on two different dates in March 2015. The phone number given was Oliver’s and a female ordered the pizzas.
In an interview with an Eau Claire Police Department detective, the female claimed making porn was her idea and said she had been making porn since the middle of March 2015, when she turned 18.
She also told the detective Oliver was her fiance, that he was the one filming her and he took care of the custom video orders.
In 2017, 14 images or recordings of young girls exposing parts of their bodies or engaged in sex acts were discovered on Oliver’s laptop’s hard disk drive.