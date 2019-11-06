An Eau Claire man will spend six years in prison for taking part in a home invasion at an Eau Claire apartment last December where another man was shot in the leg and robbed.
Nuquii A. Watkins, 28, 405 S. Farwell St., was sentenced recently in Eau Claire County Court on felony counts of robbery with use of force and second-degree recklessly endangering safety and unrelated felony counts of strangulation and suffocation and intimidation of a victim.
Judge Sarah Harless ordered Watkins to spend five years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
Watkins was fined $2,040 and must pay $150 in restitution.
As conditions of supervision, Watkins must undergo a mental health evaluation and not drink alcohol or enter taverns.
Co-defendant Chelsey P. Kendzior, 27, of Eau Claire, is scheduled to return to court Nov. 26 for a plea hearing.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police responded Dec. 7 to an apartment in the 900 block of Richard Drive to investigate an armed home invasion and shooting.
A man said he was home sleeping in his bed when he was confronted by two males wearing masks, and one of them displayed a handgun.
The man said the males demanded money and drugs from him, which they obtained.
One of the males hit the man in the face several times with the gun and shot the man in his leg.
The males then fled out of the apartment through a bedroom window, which was also how they entered.
During an interview at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, where he was being treated for a gunshot wound and multiple facial fractures, the man said the males took his cellphone and $300.
The males fled when they heard someone knocking on the apartment door.
Surveillance video obtained from the owner of the apartment building showed the males getting into a vehicle.
The man’s stolen cellphone was found the next day on Farwell Street and returned to him.
Public space video footage secured from the Farwell Street area confirmed that the cellphone was dropped there using the same vehicle that was involved in the armed robbery.
As part of the investigation, police determined Watkins and Kendzior had been in the vehicle.
During an interview with police Jan. 15, Kendzior said she was driving around the night of Dec. 7 with Watkins and a second male.
Kendzior said they stopped at the man’s apartment to get drugs. She said she stayed in the vehicle while Watkins and the other male went inside the apartment.
When the males returned to the vehicle, the woman said they drove around and smoked marijuana together.