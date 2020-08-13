EAU CLAIRE — A Cornell man will spend five years in prison for selling large amounts of methamphetamine in Eau Claire.
Kevin J. Klein, 42, was sentenced recently in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of methamphetamine delivery, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Judge Sarah Harless ordered Klein to spend 10 years on extended supervision following his release from prison. As conditions of supervision, Klein must maintain absolute sobriety, undergo an alcohol and drug assessment and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
Any money seized from Klein during his arrest will be forfeited to the West Central Drug Task Force.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire police officer was watching a residence on Fourth Street last November after receiving information the residence was the site of suspected methamphetamine trafficking activities. The officer contacted two women after they left the residence.
One of the women told police the methamphetamine in her car belonged to her. She said she got the drug the previous evening from Klein.
The woman said Klein was currently at the Fourth Street residence and was in possession of a half pound of methamphetamine. Police conducted a traffic stop after Klein and two other men left the residence in a vehicle. They found methamphetamine in the vehicle.
Authorities then searched the Fourth Street residence, where they found more than 350 grams of methamphetamine and some cocaine.
A woman said she had been allowing Klein to stay at the residence in exchange for him helping around the house. She said she knew Klein was selling methamphetamine, but asked him not to sell the drug out of the residence.
The woman said she was unsure of the amount of methamphetamine Klein was selling, but that he flashed large amounts of cash in front of her.
After the search of the residence, investigators spoke with Klein at the Eau Claire County Jail.
Klein admitted that he had been selling methamphetamine for three months.
Klein said he had about 10 regular large-scale customers who bought over an ounce of methamphetamine from him on a regular basis.
Klein said he sold methamphetamine for $700 to $800 an ounce.
In the previous three weeks, Klein estimated he trafficked nine to 10 pounds of methamphetamine into the Eau Claire area from sources in St. Paul.
Klein was prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of burglary in May 2017 in Eau Claire County.