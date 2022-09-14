EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend five years in prison for setting fire to a business on Eau Claire’s south side that was under a notice of eviction.

Cuong V. Nguyen, 49, 3204 Summerfield Drive, was sentenced Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court on a felony count of arson to a building.

