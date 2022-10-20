EAU CLAIRE — A former Chippewa Falls man will spend two years in prison for sexually assaulting an Eau Claire woman he met on Facebook Messenger.

Fernando Mendoza, 30, now of Rockford, Ill., was sentenced Thursday in Eau Claire County Court on felony counts of third-degree sexual assault and aggravated battery.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com