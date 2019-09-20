An Eau Claire man will spend two years in prison for robbing an Eau Claire tobacco shop last spring.
Michael J. Heil, 38, was sentenced recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of robbery.
Judge Emily Long ordered Heil to spend three years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
Heil was fined $870 and ordered to pay $2,035 in restitution.
As conditions of supervision, Heil was ordered to undergo a mental health assessment. He cannot have contact with The Tobacco Shop.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire police officers were sent at 8:38 p.m. on May 14 to The Tobacco Shop, 3577 Gateway Drive, for an armed robbery.
The clerk called police to say he was just robbed by a man who was carrying a pistol.
The clerk said the man was by himself and was wearing a red bandana over his face.
Officers arrived at the store and spoke to the clerk, who said the man walked in, put his gun down on the counter and told the clerk to give him the money.
The clerk said he took out the money box and the man took about $150.
The man then asked the clerk to open the register drawer. The man took about $2,000 from the drawer.
The man left after telling the clerk to go to the back of the store.
Police determined through video surveillance that the man left the store in a white Monte Carlo.
Police found the suspect vehicle on North Clairemont Avenue, followed it for a time and pulled it over in the 300 block of Randall Street.
The driver, identified as Heil, was arrested.
Heil matched the description of the robber and had bout $2,000 in his wallet in various denominations.
During an interview with police, Heil said he had recently lost custody of his children, was down on his luck and didn’t know what else to do.
Heil said he did not point a gun at anyone.
Officers found a BB gun in Heil’s vehicle.