A former Eau Claire man will spend 18 months in prison for using personal information stolen from two Illinois men to make expensive purchases at Eau Claire stores.
Ramon V. Mitchell, 34, now of Chicago, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of identity theft. A second count of the same charge was dismissed.
Judge John Manydeeds ordered Mitchell to spend 18 months on extended supervision following his release from prison.
Mitchell was also fined $935.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire police detective was assigned to investigate identity theft cases at Scheels and Menards stores in Eau Claire.
At 5:30 p.m. June 12, three males and one female entered Scheels and immediately applied for a Scheels VISA card.
One of the males, later identified as Mitchell, provided an Illinois photo ID with a name different than his.
Mitchell was approved for the card and bought clothing and shoes valued at $305 with the card.
The detective contacted the man whose information Mitchell used to get the VISA card. The man said he did not know Mitchell and didn’t give Mitchell permission to use his identifying information.
The detective then learned that Mitchell went to Eau Claire Menards locations to purchase higher priced items using yet another man’s identifying information.
The fake Illinois driver’s license had the other man’s personal information but Mitchell’s photo.
Mitchell got a Menards credit card with the other man’s personal information.
On June 18, Mitchell bought $738 in merchandise from Menards West, 3210 N. Clairemont Ave.
Twenty minutes later, Mitchell attempted to buy $1,927 in merchandise using the fraudulent credit card at Menards East, 3619 S. Hastings Way.
The manager working at the time declined the transaction, and Mitchell left the store without the items.
The next day, Mitchell used the fraudulent card to buy $1,097 in merchandise at Menards West.
The detective spoke to the second man, who said he didn’t know Mitchell and didn’t give him permission to use his personal information.