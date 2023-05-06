EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend two years on probation for assaulting a security guard at an Eau Claire hospital.
Michael J. Meyer, 44, 2527 Sessions St., pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of bodily harm to a worker in a health care facility.
A felony count of bail jumping and misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct were dismissed but considered at sentencing by Judge Jon Theisen.
As conditions of probation, Meyer must pay an undetermined amount of restitution, maintain absolute sobriety, and undergo an alcohol and drug assessment and any other recommended programming or treatment.
Meyer must also have no contact with known drug dealers or users, or engage in acts or threats of violence toward anyone.
Meyer was fined $518.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire police officer met March 27 with a security officer at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, who said Meyer came into the emergency department that day for no apparent reason.
Mayo staff asked Meyer if he needed to be admitted. Meyer said he did not need to be admitted but wanted to use the hospital’s phone.
When Mayo staff denied that request, Meyer began creating a scene by shouting and using profanity.
The security guard said he asked Meyer to go to the entryway to speak so they could be away from other hospital patrons. Meyer obliged but continued to shout and swear.
The security guard said Meyer then suddenly struck him in the nose with his palm. He said he pushed Meyer back and contacted police. Meyer left the area on foot.
The security guard said Meyer’s action caused him pain.
The police officer reviewed security footage of the incident. The footage showed Meyer and two security guards standing in the entryway when Meyer struck one of them in the face. It does not appear the security guard provoked or instigated the altercation.
A second police officer arrived and found Meyer on the 1800 block of Bellinger Street. Meyer told the officer he was at the hospital because he thought he had an appointment. Security guards told him he did not have an appointment and needed to leave.
At that point, Meyer said, a security guard walked up to him and placed his hand on him. Meyer said all he did was shove the security guard away before leaving the hospital.
At the time of this incident, Meyer was free on bond for a pending felony case in Eau Claire County. A condition of the bond prohibited him from committing any new crimes.