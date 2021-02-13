EAU CLAIRE — One of three men charged in connection with an incident where two people were robbed at gunpoint in a vehicle outside a west side convenience store will spend three years on probation.
Matthew A. Kerola, 43, of Merrill, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of methamphetamine and straw purchasing of a firearm.
As conditions of probation, Kerola cannot have contact with the victims. He also must maintain absolute sobriety, and undergo an alcohol and drug assessment and any other programming or treatment recommended by his probation agent.
Judge Sarah Harless also fined Kerola $528.
Kerola received credit for the five days he spent in the Eau Claire County Jail following his arrest.
Co-defendants Kevin B. Hudack, 47, of Cadott, and Lucas W. Grabbs, 29, of Stanley, were previously sentenced.
According to the criminal complaint:
A woman said she was at a friend’s house on Babcock Street and received a call from a man who asked for a ride.
The woman picked him up at 4:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at the Americinn Motel, 6200 Texaco Drive, in the town of Union.
The man and a second male she did not know got into her vehicle. The second male, who was sitting in the back seat, pulled out a handgun, pointed it at her and demanded his money back.
The woman told the second male she didn’t have his money.
The second male then racked the slide on his gun and demanded his money.
He then pointed his gun at the man in the front seat and demanded money from him.
The woman then drove to the nearby Mega Holiday station. The second male told her to park next to a van that was parked next to the building.
The woman and man then went inside the gas station. The second male grabbed the woman’s purse, which was in the back seat, and got into the nearby van.
There were two other men inside the van, the woman said.
The van then left the area.
Police spotted the suspect van and pulled it over at Birch and Franklin streets.
The three men inside were identified as Hudack, Grabbs and Kerola.
Kerola then immediately accused the woman in the other vehicle of stealing his wallet.
A partially concealed AR-15 rifle was inside the van.
The woman’s stolen purse was found in the front seat.
Methamphetamine and two other guns, including a handgun, were found inside the van.
Kerola told police Hudack gave him the pistol before he exited the van to meet with the woman.
Kerola said he had previously given the woman $750.
Hudack denied ever seeing or possessing a firearm during this incident.
Grabbs said Kerola indicated he was going to shoot the woman and man in the other vehicle and that he and Hudack talked him out of it.