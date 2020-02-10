A Minneapolis man will spend two years on probation for beating another man at the bus transfer station in downtown Eau Claire.
Armecco A. Flemino, 25, pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of substantial battery and bail jumping.
Judge Sarah Harless fined Flemino $1,036.
As conditions of probation, Flemino must undergo any treatment or evaluation recommended by his probation agent.
Flemino's co-defendant, Miguel J. Jones, 28, of St. Paul, was previously sentenced.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police received a report of a man bleeding at the bus transfer station in the 400 block of South Farwell Street at 5:50 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.
Police arrived to find a man with a nose injury. Blood spatter was scattered across the floor inside the bus transfer station.
The man said he was jumped and assaulted by two men who had come in asking for something they had lost.
The men then tried picking a fight with the first man and his friends.
The men then left, returned a short time later and started beating on the first man.
The first man said he was slammed to the ground, lost consciousness for a short time and did not recall exactly what happened.
The first man said he was experiencing the most pain in his chest area.
A witness said the first man told the other two men that he didn’t have what they were looking for. The first man told them to stop harassing him and his friends.
The witness said the other man exited the waiting area, came back in a short time later and beat the first man.
Cameras at the bus transfer station recorded the altercation.
Officers found the suspects, identified as Flemino and Jones, at the Direct Store on Madison Street.
Jones said he was outside the waiting area when the altercation began and went inside to help Flemino.
Jones said he did not know what started everything.
Flemino had a methamphetamine pipe and marijuana in his possession when he was arrested.