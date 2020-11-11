EAU CLAIRE — A former Altoona man will spend four years on probation for leaving methamphetamine where his four children could reach the drug.
Tou Moua, 34, now of Appleton, pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to four felony charges: One count each of possession of methamphetamine and neglecting a child, and two counts of child abuse.
Three additional counts of neglecting a child were dismissed.
The mother of the children, Ying Yang, 31, 720 Princeton St., Altoona, returns to court Friday for a plea hearing.
Judge John Manydeeds fined Moua $2,072.
As conditions of probation, Moua cannot have contact with the children unless approved by the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services.
Manydeeds also ordered Moua to maintain absolute sobriety and undergo an alcohol and drug assessment.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Altoona police officer patrolling the city at 3 a.m. on Dec. 30 saw a woman standing at the end of a driveway and staring into the distance. The officer stopped to talk with the woman, who gave vague answers to questions.
Eventually she said she was concerned for her children because of her husband’s controlling nature and methamphetamine use. She also admitted to using the drug herself the day before, but claimed her drug habit was not as bad as his.
The officer noticed the woman appeared to be in a trance-like state, exhibited confusion and difficulty concentrating, and her eyes did not react to light.
Returning to the family’s home, Moua let police and his wife into the house. He told officers that he argued with his wife earlier about her misplacing car keys, which made him miss a work shift. Moua said he hadn’t used drugs in a long time and did not believe his wife used at all.
During a search of the house, officers found straws with meth residue inside of them as well as a baggie containing white powder that tested positive as meth. A large bag of pills and mushrooms were found in the couple’s bedroom as well.
Officers noted toys were found in the same rooms where drug paraphernalia were located. Straws and glass tubes associated with meth use were also found where the couple's four children, ages 2 to 10, could’ve reached them.