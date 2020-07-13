An Eau Claire man will spend four years on probation for his role in setting up a fictitious Facebook site in an attempt to set sexual assault charges against him dropped
The account was set up in the name of the alleged sexual assault victim, police said.
Colton C. Schneider, 24, 4900 Olson Drive, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of third-degree sexual assault and harming reputation by identity theft, and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.
Felony counts of second-degree sexual assault and identity theft, and misdemeanor counts of defamation and bail jumping were dismissed but considered at sentencing.
Judge Michael Schumacher fined Schneider $1,579 and gave him the option of spending 30 days in jail or performing 240 hours of community service.
As conditions of probation, Schneider cannot have contact with the victim. He must undergo a sex offender assessment and any recommended programming or treatment.
Schneider must also comply with the sex offender registry for 15 years.
Co-defendant Rachel N. Lind, 24, of River Falls, was previously sentenced.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire police officer investigated a Facebook post on Jan. 28, 2019, made by a woman who accused Schneider of raping her and then saying she “set him up.”
The officer subsequently uncovered Facebook messages between Schneider and Lind conspiring to create a false Facebook account in the woman’s name and posting the above information.
Schneider supplied the photo of the woman for the false Facebook account.
Schneider was charged with felony counts of second-degree sexual assault and third-degree sexual assault where the woman was the alleged victim.
A jury trial in that case was scheduled on March 4, 2019.
Before a final status conference in February 2019, Schneider’s attorney provided prosecutors with a Facebook post claiming the woman posted the following message:
“Yes, I set Colton Schneider up. I did not want him anymore, so I tell him that I set him up...No, Colton Schneider did not rape me. He is innocent. He never did any of those charges.”
Police contacted the woman on Feb. 15, 2019. She said the Facebook post was made from a fake account she did not create.
Police served a search warrant to Facebook to determine who set up the account. On March 29, 2019, police received information from Facebook that the account was set up by Lind.
Police contacted Lind on April 10, 2019. Lind told police she knows Schneider but doesn’t know the woman.
Lind said Schneider probably set up the account using her information. Lind said Schneider had told her he wanted to get back at the woman.
Lind confirmed Schneider was at her residence at the end of January in 2019.
In an interview with police, Schneider denied creating the account but admitted to thinking about doing it.
Police executed a search warrant on May 21, 2019, for both Schneider’s and Lind’s Facebook accounts.
Police found several messages about the planning of the fictitious account using the woman’s information.