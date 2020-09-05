EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man who police say tried to take the keys of the car of two girls at Half Moon Beach will spend two years on probation for possessing methamphetamine during a traffic stop.
James Robinson, 43, 678 Wisconsin St., pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping.
A felony count of attempted theft from person was dismissed but considered at sentencing by Judge Emily Long. Robinson was fined $1,292.
As conditions of probation, Long ordered Robinson to undergo an alcohol and drug assessment and maintain absolute sobriety, and not have contact with known drug dealers or users.
According to the criminal complaint in the meth case:
An Eau Claire police officer conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at 1:35 a.m. March 7 after it pulled out of the parking lot of the Regency Inn and Suites, 1828 S. Hastings Way, without turning on its headlights.
Robinson, who was the driver, had a plastic bag containing meth residue. Police found an additional plastic bag with meth residue in a cup holder. Robinson said the meth didn't belong to him and that a passenger must have left it in his vehicle.
Robinson was prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of armed robbery in July 2007 in Eau Claire County.
According to the criminal complaint in the attempted theft case:
An Eau Claire police officer was sent to Half Moon Beach on Friday, Aug. 14, on a report of an attempted robbery. A girl said she and a friend were at the beach when Robinson approached them and struck up a conversation. He then left.
The girl said when she and her friend went to the parking lot, Robinson approached them in an aggressive manner.
"Alright, this is what's going to happen," Robinson said. "Put your hands behind your back and chests against the car. Give me your keys."
The girl said she and her friend felt threatened but were able to leave in their vehicle. Robinson told police he approached the girls but did not intend to steal their car. He said he thought he was being followed and planned on throwing the car keys into the river.
Robinson said he backed away when he realized the girls were the same two he spoke to earlier.