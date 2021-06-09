EAU CLAIRE — One of six people charged in connection with golf cart vandalism on three occasions in 2020 at Mill Run Golf Course will spend one year on probation.
Caleb R. Crosby, 21, 2251 Frank St., pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to a misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property.
A misdemeanor count of operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent was dismissed but considered at sentencing.
Judge Michael Schumacher fined Crosby $1,232 and gave him the option of spending five days in jail or performing 40 hours of community service.
As conditions of probation, Crosby cannot have contact with any golf property in Wisconsin and must write a letter of apology to Mill Run Golf Course. He must also receive any recommended programming or treatment.
Co-defendants Jayda C. Fredrickson, 19, 5034 Star Ridge Road, Antonio Golden, 20, 2816 Conrad St., and Mai N. Yang, 19, 1114½ E. Madison St., all return to court this month.
A new court date has not been set for co-defendant Ivan I.B. Belger, 20, 2533 Boardwalk Circle.
Co-defendant Gavin Z. Beyerl, 19, 2112 Vienna Terrace, failed to appear at his last court hearing and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
According to the criminal complaint:
The three incidents of vandalism occurred at Mill Run Golf Course, 3905 Kane Road, in 2020 between April 24 and May 6.
The first incident occurred April 24, 2020. The golf course manager told police 10 golf carts were vandalized. A knife was found on scene, which was believed to be what the suspects used to get the carts running.
A flag pole for one of the greens was broken after it appeared to have been driven over by a cart.
Most of the carts had internal damage from joyriding. One cart was driven into a lake on the golf course.
The second incident occurred April 27-28, 2020. Two golf carts had been driven around the course, causing some minor damage to the course. Both of the carts had been abandoned in a pond. The damage to the two carts totaled $2,000.
The third incident occurred May 6, 2020. Five golf carts were found in various locations on the golf course. One cart was damaged after it was launched off an embankment adjacent to the clubhouse over a short brick retaining wall.
Authorities were able to identify the six suspects through a bank card that was left in the parking lot at Mill Run and through videos that were posted on social media.