EAU CLAIRE — A Rice Lake man will spend three years on probation for severely beating his girlfriend after she accused him of cheating with another woman.
Trevor L. Davis, 31, pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of aggravated battery and an unrelated misdemeanor count of intimidation of a victim. Judge Jon Theisen also fined Davis $2,166.
As conditions of probation, Davis cannot have contact with the victim and show no acts or threats of violence toward anyone.
Davis must also maintain absolute sobriety and not drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire police officer was sent to a reported domestic incident at 3:24 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, at a Golf Road residence.
A woman had escaped to a neighbor’s apartment to call police.
The woman was visibly distraught and crying. She had bruises covering both her arms, a black eye and a mark on her throat. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment of her injuries.
The woman said Davis attacked her after she confronted him about cheating on her. The attack occurred at Davis’ sister’s apartment. The woman said Davis choked her with his hands and repeatedly kicked her head, side, back, arms and buttocks while she was on the ground.
The woman said she saw stars after Davis kicked her head.
Davis grabbed her mouth and face with his hand. His thumb was inside her mouth. The woman said Davis pulled so hard with his thumb she believed he was trying to rip her mouth apart.
Medical personnel noted the woman had bruises and scrapes covering her arms and hands, a black eye, a large red mark on her throat, a large bruise on her rib cage, numerous bruises on her legs and contusions inside her mouth.
The officer then spoke with Davis, who said the woman accused him of cheating but that nothing else happened.
When advised of the woman’s version of events, Davis said she choked him.