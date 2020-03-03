A Chippewa Falls man will spend three years on probation for stealing a truck from a lumber yard, leading police on a pursuit and crashing into a parked vehicle at an Eau Claire gas station.
Cory J. Vetterkind, 41, 18732 78th Ave., pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.
Felony counts of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, bail jumping, attempting to flee an officer and possession of methamphetamine, and misdemeanor counts of operating after revocation, failure to install an ignition interlock device and hit and run attended vehicle were dismissed.
Judge John Manydeeds fined Vetterkind $1,031 and ordered him to pay $3,139 in restitution.
Vetterkind was given the option of spending 10 days in jail or performing 80 hours of community service.
As conditions of probation, Vetterkind cannot enter taverns, visit Lyman Lumber or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
He must also undergo an alcohol and drug assessment, and any programming or treatment recommended by his probation agent.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police received a report of a vehicle being stolen Dec. 30 from Lyman Lumber in the 1700 block of Western Avenue.
An officer observed the flatbed truck turn onto Eddy Lane and immediately enter the parking lot of a Mega Holiday gas station.
The driver, later identified as Vetterkind, began to flee with the truck after he saw the officer.
Vetterkind rammed into a parked vehicle, which caused the owner to jump away without being struck.
Vetterkind then pushed the parked vehicle away with the flatbed truck and headed north onto Anderson Drive.
A delivery truck and the officer’s squad car were nearly struck by Vetterkind before another law enforcement officer got Vetterkind to stop.
Officers learned Vetterkind’s driver’s license was revoked and he was required to operate with an ignition interlock device.
Vetterkind said he did not remember taking the truck or the crash in the Mega Holiday parking lot.
He said the last thing he remembered was seeing flashing blue lights in his mirrors at the Mega Holiday and got scared.
Vetterkind admitted he would label himself as a daily user of methamphetamine.
Methamphetamine was found in his sock.
Vetterkind was free on a signature bond for an ongoing felony case in Chippewa County.