CHIPPEWA FALLS ̶ A Chippewa Falls man will spend two years on probation for stealing a vehicle and leading police on a high-speed pursuit on U.S. 53, Clairemont Avenue and Fairfax Street.
The incident ended, police say, when the man entered a residence to try to meet with a woman.
Wyatt L. Hegg, 21, 13366 43rd Ave., pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee an officer and operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent.
Judge Michael Schumacher fined Hegg $738.
As conditions of probation, Hegg must maintain absolute sobriety and undergo an alcohol and drug assessment, and any other programming or treatment recommended by his probation agent.
Hegg must also have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Altoona police officer was on patrol at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 14, when he was informed by dispatchers that there was a reckless driver traveling south on U.S. 53.
The driver was later identified as Hegg.
The officer spotted the suspect vehicle, which had no license plates. It was moving faster than other vehicles.
The officer tried to initiate a traffic stop, but Hegg did not pull over.
Hegg exited onto Clairemont Avenue, ran a red light and hit speeds of 70 mph.
Hegg ran a second red light at Clairemont Avenue and London Road, nearly striking another vehicle.
At Fairfax Street, Hegg entered the opposite turn lane and began traveling westbound on Clairemont Avenue in the eastbound lanes.
Hegg continued driving recklessly at speeds of 55 to 70 mph.
The officer fell behind Hegg because of traffic and pedestrians and lost him in a residential area.
While the officer began to search for Hegg and the vehicle, several pedestrians approached him to tell him where Hegg and the vehicle were located.
The registered owner of the vehicle told police the vehicle was stolen between noon and 6 p.m.
Multiple people told police Hegg tried to enter their homes.
Hegg was eventually located at a woman’s residence.
The woman said she allowed Hegg inside because he appeared to be in trouble.
The woman said Hegg attempted to touch her inappropriately even after she told him to stop.
Officers then took Hegg into custody.
Hegg denied attempting to break into any residences or touching the woman inappropriately.
Hegg said he met the woman that day and thought of her as a girlfriend.
Hegg denied being in the suspect vehicle despite matching the description of the driver.