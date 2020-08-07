An Eau Claire teen has the opportunity to avoid a felony conviction after police say he threatened a couple with a gun.
Keaton D. Lowry, 19, 3143 Eldorado Blvd., pleaded guilty this week in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety. He also pleaded no contest to misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.
For the misdemeanor charges, Judge Michael Schumacher placed Lowry on two years of probation. As conditions of probation, Lowry must undergo an alcohol and drug assessment and any programming recommended by his probation agent.
As part of a deferred agreement with prosecutors, the felony charge will be dismissed in three years if Lowry pays a $250 fine, commits no new crimes, successfully completes probation and performs 80 hours of community service.
According to the criminal complaint:
A couple called Eau Claire police at 10:08 p.m. July 26, 2019, to report that a man they knew had just threatened them with a handgun in their residence on Coventry Court.
The two were watching TV in their living room when Lowry knocked on the door. The female opened the door slightly, saw Lowry had a handgun pointed at her, tried to shut the door and he forced himself into the apartment.
After entering, Lowry pointed the gun at the male, but then waved it around carelessly while he was screaming and acting hysterical, according to the couple. The pair believed he could be under the influence of drugs.
They estimate he was in the apartment for about a minute until he left after the girlfriend screamed that he must leave. When police interviewed the couple, officers noted they appeared visibly shaken by the incident.
Police arrested Lowry two days later.
Lowry said he had been drinking heavily and can’t remember everything that happened two days earlier.
Lowry said the last time he was at the Coventry Court apartment was a couple months ago and it ended with a disagreement with the male there about obtaining marijuana.
The couple said they were introduced to Lowry through a mutual friend and he had stopped by their home during March and April 2019. In the latter visit, Lowry made a scene in the parking lot after his car was blocked by a vehicle owned by a resident of the apartment building. The couple told their mutual friend that they no longer wanted to have contact with Lowry and had forgotten about him, until he called July 26, 2019, to accuse the male of damage to his car.
Lowry told police that he had seen the male at a McDonald’s drive through and later noticed that his vehicle had been scratched by keys. Lowry then received anonymous text messages taunting him about the damage to his car and suspected the male was behind it.
Lowry admitted to calling the male but denied going to the apartment or having a gun.