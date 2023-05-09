MENOMONIE — A Minneapolis man will spend three years on probation in connection with a February 2021 one-vehicle rollover crash that killed his passenger on Interstate 94 in Dunn County.
Raul Chiman-Arce, 25, pleaded no contest recently in Dunn County Court to a felony count of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle.
A misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing an officer was dismissed but considered at sentencing by Judge James Peterson.
As a condition of probation, Chiman-Arce was ordered to participate in any recommended programming. He also may make restitution payments to the family of the victim.
Chiman-Arce was fined $538.
A rear seat passenger in Chiman-Arce’s vehicle, Magdaleno Enriquez Torres, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the criminal complaint:
A 2008 Dodge Durango driven by Chiman-Arce was westbound on I-94 at 3:56 a.m. on Feb. 22, 2021, when it lost control and rolled into the ditch near milepost 55 near Elk Mound.
When authorities arrived at the crash site, they found Enriquez Torres unconscious and barely breathing with a light pulse.
Eventually, he stopped breathing and was pronounced dead by the medical examiner.
Law enforcement personnel asked people standing around the car who the driver was and they all said the victim. They said the vehicle rolled and they pulled the victim from the car.
When asked again, Chiman-Arce admitted he was the driver. A deputy said when he asked Chiman-Arce why he didn’t say that the first time, he just shrugged his shoulders.
Authorities said Chiman-Arce did not have a driver’s license.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.