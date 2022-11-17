EAU CLAIRE — One of six people charged in connection with golf cart vandalism on three occasions in 2020 at Mill Run Golf Course will spend one year on probation.

Antonio Golden, 21, 1816 Conrad St., pleaded no contest this week in Eau Claire County Court to a misdemeanor count of operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent.

