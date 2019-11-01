CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Stanley man convicted of possessing one of the largest quantities of meth in Chippewa County’s history will serve a four-year prison sentence.
Keith A. Nelson, 30, N1204 Highway H, pleaded guilty in May in Chippewa County Court to manufacturing meth, theft and escape.
Judge James Isaacson ordered the prison sentence, along with placing Nelson on extended supervision for four years. Nelson also must pay $5,511 in restitution and fees. Nelson has 253 days credit for time already served.
“I think society needs protection,” Isaacson said in announcing his sentence. “You haven’t been a good risk. Your best chance for beating your addiction is some close rehabilitative control, in a confined setting.”
Chippewa County assistant district attorney Scott Zehr requested five years in prison and three years of extended supervision. Zehr noted that Nelson was arrested with 47 grams of meth, which Zehr described as the largest he had seen in the county. Zehr added that Nelson has been placed on probation three separate times, and each time, Nelson has been revoked.
“These are serious offenses. He has proven he cannot be trusted in the community,” Zehr told Isaacson. “The graduation from simple possession to meth delivery is very concerning to the state.”
Zehr said prison means a significant period of sobriety for Nelson.
Defense attorney Kirby Harless sought three years in prison and three years of extended supervision. Harless agreed that a prison sentence was likely in this case, but he thought that three years was enough for someone who had never been to prison before. Harless added that Nelson has an eight-year-old daughter, and he hoped for a short sentence to help raise her.
“He wants to do better, moving forward,” Harless said. “Those are big years (of her life) he is missing.”
Isaacson acknowledged Nelson’s family situation, saying he hopes that four years in prison will turn him around.
“You’ll be on supervision until your daughter is 16, and I hope you realize you can’t be around alcohol or illegal drugs,” Isaacson said.
Zehr went through Nelson’s criminal history in the past two years, which included theft of welding equipment from a business in the town of Lafayette, not returning to jail while out on a Huber work release and being caught multiple times with drugs. In one of those occasions, the West Central Drug Task Force had raided a Chippewa Falls’ home in January, and Nelson was present. Meth was flushed down a toilet as officers searched the home.