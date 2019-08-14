CHIPPEWA FALLS — An Elk Mound man accused of assisting in the hiding two children who had been abducted from their Chippewa Falls home in August 2017 avoided a jail sentence and was placed on three years of probation.
Adam D. Gifford, 30, E8495 240th Ave., pleaded no contest Tuesday in Chippewa County Court to bail jumping, as well as retail theft on a separate matter. A felony-level charge of interfering with child custody was read in to the court record and dismissed.
Judge Steve Gibbs ordered a 60-day jail sentence but imposed and stayed the sentence, meaning Gifford will only serve it if he violates terms of his probation. Gifford also must pay $2,420 in court costs and fees, which include restitution on the theft matter. While on probation, he cannot consume illegal drugs or be involved with anyone participating in illegal drug activity.
The trial slated for Aug. 28 was canceled.
In August 2017, 30-year-old Michelle A. Siegert reportedly took her 12-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son from their home on West Spruce Street on a Saturday morning in Chippewa Falls.
Siegert reportedly stole a van and bank cards at the time she took her children. The father has sole custody of the children. She had a history of stopping at the residence while the father was at work, although terms of her bond stated she couldn’t have contact with them.
Their disappearance led to an extensive manhunt for them across the Chippewa Valley, with police saying they were likely staying with acquaintances in the area or at motels.
Siegert and Gifford eluded authorities for several days before being apprehended, and the children were returned to their father.
Siegert pleaded guilty in March 2018 to identity theft, possession of methamphetamine, and felony bail jumping. She also was placed on three years of probation.