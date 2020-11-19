EAU CLAIRE — A Ladysmith man will spend three months in jail for shooting and injuring a woman who was in the basement of an Eau Claire residence.
Ethan O. Channell said he was upstairs at the time and shot a gun toward the floor, police said. Channell, 20, pleaded no contest Thursday in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of second-degree reckless injury by use of a dangerous weapon.
A felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct were dismissed but considered by Judge Emily Long at sentencing.
Long placed Channell on five years of probation.
As conditions of probation, Channell must undergo an alcohol and drug assessment, pay an undetermined amount of restitution, and participate in any recommended programming or treatment.
Channell also cannot have contact with the victim or known drug dealers or users. He cannot enter taverns.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire police officers were sent to Channell's former residence in the 2000 block of Fourth Street in Eau Claire on May 3 for a report of a gunshot.
Two women were in the basement. One of the women had a gunshot wound but was alert. The other woman said she lived at the residence with Channell and a third person. She said she was gone for most of the day and came home at 9 p.m. to find several people at the residence.
The other woman was told that Channell had been in a bad mood that night and had argued with their roommate. While the two women were downstairs an argument and pounding was coming from upstairs.
She went upstairs and saw Channell waving a gun around, but he didn't point it at any person. After returning downstairs, she heard a gunshot. The woman standing next to her said she was shot in the leg.
The other woman went upstairs and heard Channell say he didn't shoot anyone and only shot into the floor. A witness said the bullet had gone through the floor and into the basement.
Channell and another man then ran from the residence.
A neighbor told police he heard an argument followed by one gunshot. Following the gunshot, the neighbor said, the residence became quiet. The neighbor then saw multiple people leave the residence in groups. The first to leave the residence were two men.