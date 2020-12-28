EAU CLAIRE — A homeless man led sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase on Eau Claire’s east side before wrecking his car and trying to flee police on foot through backyards in a residential neighborhood.
Travis B. Anderson, 36, faces multiple felony charges for the dangerous pursuit that happened a week ago along with drugs and counterfeit money that deputies found in his jacket when they caught him.
The charges include possession with intent to deliver both methamphetamine and marijuana, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, uttering a forgery and attempting to flee an officer. Anderson also is charged with four misdemeanors — resisting arrest, operating while revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance.
The methamphetamine-related charge is the most severe that Anderson faces and it alone has a maximum penalty of 12½ years in prison, if found guilty.
Eau Claire County Judge John Manydeeds issued a signature bond for Anderson with the requirements that the defendant remain absolutely sober and submit to regular substance testing while the case is pending.
According to the criminal complaint, an Eau Claire County sheriff’s deputy was attempting to stop a Buick SUV in the parking lot of Tobacco Outlet on Birch Street at 7:50 p.m. on Dec. 22 because the vehicle did not match its license plate.
But the vehicle then drove through the parking lot, hopped over a curb and sped off on Gala Street. The SUV then led two deputies on a chase reaching speeds of up to 90 mph on streets including McKinley Avenue, Highclere Drive, Seymour Road and Birch Street. During the chase, the SUV driver ignored multiple stop signs and traffic signals.
When the Buick attempted to round the curve at Birch and Germania streets, the driver lost control of it, running it up onto a concrete median and stopping partially in the roadway.
The driver fled on foot, climbing over a chain link fence and running through backyards before tripping over a playset. Deputies took the man into custody and searched him, recovering a wallet with an ID card and confirming Anderson’s identity.
In his jacket pockets, deputies found small bags containing what later tested positive as marijuana and methamphetamine. A butane lighter and a glass pipe with what officers found to be methamphetamine residue in it were also found in his pockets. Xanax pills in baggies also were found in his jacket. In Anderson’s wallet, deputies found some real cash and three fake $20 bills.
Deputies noted that Anderson was sweating profusely when he was placed in the back of a squad car even though he’d only run a short distance in cold weather barely above freezing. Based on his erratic driving, heavy sweating and the drug paraphernalia found on him, deputies believed that Anderson was under the influence of meth during the chase. Anderson agreed to give a blood sample at an Eau Claire hospital, which will be tested for the presence of drugs.
While processing evidence seized from Anderson, a deputy saw a new message from a person he believed was trying to obtain drugs from the defendant.