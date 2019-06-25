CHIPPEWA FALLS — An Eau Claire man who was sentenced to four years in prison after he gave drugs to a Chippewa Falls man in 2016 — who later died from using them — made an initial court appearance Tuesday on a charge of possessing cocaine with the intent to deliver.
Dustin M. Leshock, 30, 3008 33rd Ave., is now in custody. When he was arrested in April, he was initially given a $2,500 signature bond. Leshock waived his preliminary hearing in Chippewa County Court on Tuesday. Judge Steve Gibbs set a return court date for Aug. 14. Along with the drug charge, Leshock also was cited for operating while intoxicated-first offense.
According to police reports and court records:
Leshock sold one-tenth of a gram of heroin to 19-year-old Allyson K. Mayer on Nov. 28, 2016, for $45 at a business in Lake Hallie. Mayer shared the drug with her boyfriend, 18-year-old Isaac C. Repetto later that evening at a home in Chippewa Falls.
Repetto and Mayer went to bed; when she woke up the morning of Nov. 29, Repetto was deceased. Mayer attempted to revive Repetto by giving him CPR. She also gave him a shot of Narcan, a chemical that is used to stabilize someone who is overdosing.
When searching the scene, officers found unused syringes and tie-offs used in drugs.
Leshock pleaded guilty in April 2017 to manufacturing and delivering of schedule I and II narcotics and second-degree recklessly endangering safety. In August 2017, Judge James Isaacson sentenced Leshock to four years in prison and four years of extended supervision. Leshock was given credit for 253 days already served.
However, court records show that Leshock completed the Wisconsin Substance Abuse Program at the Stanley Correctional Institution on Jan. 18, 2019, and that his remaining prison sentence would be converted to extended supervision, and he was released from the Department of Corrections on Feb. 4.
Leshock was arrested April 6 — about two months after he was released from prison.
According to the new criminal complaint:
Chippewa Falls police stopped Leshock’s vehicle because he was driving with expired plates. Leshock failed a field sobriety test. While searching his car, officers found 5.7 grams of cocaine in baggies, as well as a meth pipe.
Leshock previously told Judge Steve Cray that he has “been battling addiction for many, many years” and wanted to enter rehabilitation.