EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will get the option of spending 15 days in jail or performing 120 hours of community service for running from a crash on North Hastings Way and breaking into a nearby home to hide from police.
The man also tried to break into two other homes, police said.
Curtis W. Sandley, 29, 1605 Sunrise Lane, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to misdemeanor counts of hit and run attended vehicle and criminal trespass, and an unrelated misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
Three misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property were dismissed but considered by Judge Sarah Harless at sentencing. Sandley was placed on 18 months of probation and fined $1,989. As conditions of probation, Sandley cannot drink alcohol or enter taverns.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire police responded to the 2800 block of North Hastings Way at 2:04 a.m. on Dec. 29 for a two-vehicle crash.
A woman said she was northbound on Hastings Way when her vehicle was struck from behind, spun around and forced into the ditch. The woman's vehicle had a large amount of damage to the driver's side.
A passerby said the driver of the other vehicle, later identified as Sandley, ran into the woods. The passerby said Sandley had slurred speech, was hard to understand and his face was covered in blood.
Several minutes later, a man who lives on Windsor Drive called police to report that someone had kicked his door in and entered his house without permission. Officers went to the house and found Sandley passed out in a bedroom closet on the lower level.
Sandley told officers he believed he was at his own former home in Mondovi. Sandley had several small lacerations on his face and he smelled strongly of intoxicants.
Officers escorted Sandley to a squad car. He lost his balance and would have fallen had officers not been holding him up. Sandley then fell asleep while standing and waiting for a squad car to pull up.
Officers tried to administer field sobriety tests, but Sandley could not stand without help.
A breath test showed Sandley's blood alcohol content was .198, nearly 2½ times the legal limit for driving. He refused to submit to a blood test. He admitted he was under the influence of alcohol or a drug.
Later that morning, officers learned two houses adjacent to the residence where Sandley was found had damaged window screens.
Fresh foot prints and dirty hand prints were in the snow by each home. The homeowners said they did not consent to the screen damage.