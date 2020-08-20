EAU CLAIRE — A former Eau Claire man has the opportunity to avoid a criminal record for cutting himself and his girlfriend with a knife during an argument.
Austin C.R. Nelson, 23, now of Cambridge, Minn., pleaded guilty in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and no contest to misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and contact after a domestic abuse arrest.
Judge Jon Theisen fined Nelson $1,167 for the misdemeanor charges.
As part of a deferred agreement with prosecutors, the felony charge will be reduced to a county ordinance violation of disorderly conduct in three years if he pays an additional $250, commits no new crimes, drinks no alcohol, enters no taverns and doesn't have contact with the woman.
The misdemeanor convictions will be expunged from his record if Nelson successfully completes the deferred agreement.
According to the criminal complaint:
A woman called police at 5:56 p.m. Aug. 4, 2019, to report that her boyfriend, later identified as Nelson, was beating her. Police arrived at the apartment complex on Ridgeview Drive to find the woman visibly upset and crying. There was a fresh cut on her left wrist and blood on her left arm.
The woman said she and Nelson were arguing about their relationship. She then told him she was ending their relationship. Nelson then took a kitchen knife, cut his arm and threatened to kill her.
The woman said she tried to lock herself in the bathroom, but Nelson was able to get in and cut her wrist.
The woman was able to get out of the bathroom and the apartment. Nelson also left the apartment.
The woman said she was afraid of Nelson and said he may try to kill her. Nelson called the woman while she was talking to the police. Nelson told her multiple times he would kill himself if she broke up with him.
Police found Nelson at a tavern and arrested him. He denied making suicidal comments or using a knife.
Nelson appeared to be intoxicated. A breath test showed his blood alcohol content was .198, which is nearly 2.5 times the legal limit for driving.
A 72-hour no-contact provision was set for Nelson, who contacted the woman the next day.