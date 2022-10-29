EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man has the opportunity to avoid a felony conviction for driving into and damaging his ex-girlfriend's deck following an argument.

Anthony J. Nelson, 61, 678 Wisconsin St., pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and no contest to misdemeanor counts of battery and criminal damage to property.

