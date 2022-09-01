EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend two years in jail, in part, for his role in fabricating and cashing more than $23,000 in checks from the bank account of an Eau Claire business.

Richard A. Hovde, 49, 3219 E. Clairemont Ave., pleaded guilty this week in Eau Claire County Court to five felony counts of forgery. He was also found guilty of several unrelated felony charges: two counts of identity theft and one count each of unauthorized use of an entity’s identifying information or documents, bail jumping and possession of methamphetamine.

