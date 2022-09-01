EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend two years in jail, in part, for his role in fabricating and cashing more than $23,000 in checks from the bank account of an Eau Claire business.
Richard A. Hovde, 49, 3219 E. Clairemont Ave., pleaded guilty this week in Eau Claire County Court to five felony counts of forgery. He was also found guilty of several unrelated felony charges: two counts of identity theft and one count each of unauthorized use of an entity’s identifying information or documents, bail jumping and possession of methamphetamine.
Judge John Manydeeds placed Hovde on five years of probation and fined him $4,318. He must pay $19,952 in restitution at a rate of at least $300 a month.
As conditions of probation, Hovde was ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and undergo an alcohol and drug assessment and any other recommended programming or treatment.
Hovde also cannot drink alcohol or enter taverns.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire police detective received information from employees at Charter Bank, 1010 W. Clairemont Ave., about a check fraud case that occurred primarily in January and February.
An employee said Charter Bank had been the site at which numerous fabricated checks were presented using the bank account number for Midwest Home Supply.
Midwest Home Supply had a legitimate account at Charter Bank, but the account number had somehow been compromised and several checks had been fabricated and transacted at the bank.
Midwest Home Supply had been compensated for the loss but Charter Bank had incurred a loss of more than $23,000 because of the series of fraudulent checks that were presented and cashed.
The bank had video footage of most of the transactions. The checks were cashed by Hovde and several other people.
On Jan. 14, Hovde cashed a Midwest Home Supply check for $896 at a Charter Bank drive through window.
On Jan. 18, Hovde cashed a $833 Midwest Home Supply check at a drive-through window.
On Jan. 20, Hovde cashed a $854 Midwest Home Supply check at a drive-through window.
On Jan. 25, Hovde cashed a $1,433 Midwest Home Supply check at a drive-through window.
On Jan. 28, Hovde cashed a $1,849 Midwest Home Supply check at a drive-through window.
On Jan. 29, Hovde cashed two Midwest Home Supply checks for $1,353 and $1,812 at a drive-through window.
On Feb. 3, Hovde cashed a $1,764 Midwest Home Supply check at a drive-through window.
Video footage showed that Hovde was in the vehicle when other Midwest Home Supply checks were cashed by other people at a drive-through window during this same time period.