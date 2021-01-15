EAU CLAIRE — A Strum man has the opportunity to avoid a felony conviction for firing at least four shots at a man walking along an Eau Claire County road.
Austyn Frederickson, 20, pleaded guilty Friday in Eau Claire County Court to an amended felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.
He was originally charged with a felony count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.
As part of a two-year deferred agreement with prosecutors, the felony count will be reduced to a misdemeanor count of endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon if Frederickson pays a $250 fine, commits no new crimes and has no contact with the victim.
Frederickson also cannot purchase, possess, own or carry a gun without approval.
According to the criminal complaint:
Sheriff’s deputies were called to Highway X and Woodland Valley Road at 12:13 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2020, for a gunshots case.
A man said Frederickson fired four or five shots at him with a revolver-type handgun.
The man went to a residence near the intersection and Frederickson had left in a vehicle.
The man told a deputy he was walking south on Woodland Valley Road when a white northbound truck drove by him.
The truck turned around, drove up to the man and stopped. The man recognized the driver of the truck as Frederickson.
The man said Frederickson pointed a revolver at him through the open passenger door window. Frederickson then fired four or five shots at him. One of the shots struck the backpack the man was wearing. The man said he then ran to the nearby residence.
The deputy observed a graze-type hole in the man’s backpack likely caused by a projectile.
The deputy observed at least one spot in the ditch where a projectile may have gone into the snow.
Deputies contacted Frederickson, who admitted he saw the man walking and stopped to ask him if he wanted a ride because of the snowy weather.
Frederickson said he left after the man declined the ride. Frederickson denied any altercation took place.
Frederickson admitted he owned a 20-gauge shotgun and that it was at his mother’s residence.
Frederickson said a CO2-powered BB gun was in his truck.
Deputies found the BB gun and two unused CO2 cartridges lying on the front seat near the gun.
A deputy showed the BB gun to the man, who said it was not the gun Frederickson used to shoot at him.