EAU CLAIRE – One of two men accused of robbing four females at gunpoint in an Eau Claire hotel room has the opportunity to avoid a criminal record.
Jamaar D. Manor, 20, 2205 Crescent Ave., pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to an amended felony count of theft from a person and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.
As part of a 30-month deferred agreement with prosecutors, the felony charge will be dismissed if Manor pays a $250 fine, commits no new crimes, pays restitution, has no contact with the victims, and completes a drug and alcohol assessment.
Judge Sarah Harless fined Manor $886 for the misdemeanor charges. Those charges will be expunged from his record if Manor successfully completes his deferred agreement.
Co-defendant Izaya C. Sopiarz, 18, of Eau Claire, was previously sentenced.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire police were called to America’s Best Value Inn, 809 W. Clairemont Ave., at 3 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, on a report of suspected drug activity in one of the rooms.
Officers went to the room and could hear a male yelling at a female. Officers knocked at the door and a female answered.
Sopiarz tried to hide behind a television stand and concealed something in his pants. Officers frisked him and found a loaded 9 mm Beretta handgun in his pants. Pills and marijuana were found in his pockets.
Sopiarz smelled of intoxicants, his eyes were bloodshot and his speech was slurred. Sopiarz said he and Manor, who is his brother, were invited to the hotel room by four females. Sopiarz said at one point Manor noticed $1,000 missing from his wallet.
Sopiarz said he took the gun out of his pants, waved it at everyone in the room and told them to give him his money.
“No one is leaving until I get my money,” he said he told the females numerous times.
Sopiarz said he cocked the gun and continued demanding money as he waved it around. He said the females were scared, but he said it was a joke because he winked when he pointed the gun at them.
Manor had $950 in his wallet and pockets.
The four women said Manor was “freaking out” because he believed he was missing money. They said Manor and Sopiarz forced them into the bathroom, where they were searched to make sure they didn’t have Manor’s money.
One female said Manor took $200 from her pockets. A second female said $500 was taken from her. She said the other two females also had money taken from them.