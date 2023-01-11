EAU CLAIRE — A St. Paul, Minn., man will spend five years on probation for having a large quantity of marijuana and cocaine in a vehicle during a traffic stop in Eau Claire.

Devonta J. Lewis, 33, pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com