EAU CLAIRE — An Augusta man has the opportunity to avoid a criminal conviction after authorities found baby calf carcasses on his property.
Devin T. Malcein, 22, pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to a misdemeanor count of negligently providing improper animal shelter sanitation standards.
Misdemeanor counts of not providing proper food to confined animals and not providing proper drink to confined animals were dismissed but considered at sentencing.
As part of a one-year deferred agreement with prosecutors, the misdemeanor charge will be dismissed if he abides by various conditions, including paying a $250 fine and committing no new crimes.
According to the criminal complaint:
A state animal inspector conducted a follow-up animal dealer inspection with Malcein on Oct. 14. No one was present but there were six loose pigs wandering around the yard.
While walking on the property the inspector found two Holstein baby calf carcasses lying in a pasture in an advanced state of decomposition. One of the pigs wandering around the yard entered the pasture and began eating one of the carcasses.
The inspector then found 12 live baby calves and four calf carcasses in an open air housing barn. Minimal feed and water were available for the calves.
The inspector noted that the live calves appeared lethargic with their heads down, drooping ears, labored breathing, coughing, saliva dripping from their mouths, and discharge from their eyes.
Several calves were lying down on and around the deceased calves and did not respond to the inspector’s approach or noise. At one point, a pig entered the barn and walked on top of a live baby Jersey calf, and the calf did not respond to being walked on.
Another calf carcass was found in a pasture where 12 beef cattle, three pigs and two sheep were roaming.