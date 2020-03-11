A former Eau Claire man, who was a supervisor at an Eau Claire grocery store, has the opportunity to avoid a felony conviction for stalking and sexually harassing a 16-year-old employee.
Robert A. Sahr, 23, of Chaska, Minn., pleaded guilty this week in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of stalking and no contest to a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
A felony count of child enticement was dismissed.
Sahr was fined $443 for the misdemeanor charge.
As part of a deferred agreement with prosecutors, the felony charge will be dismissed in two years if Sahr, among other things, pays a $250 fine and commits no new crimes.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire police officer met with the teen and his parents Nov. 15, 2018, concerning a possible sex offense at an Eau Claire grocery store.
The teen said he had been working as a cashier since August 2018 and became friends with Sahr, who was his manager.
The teen said Sahr started with hugs and then would put his arms around him whenever he could.
Sahr would come to work on his days off and hang out with the teen.
When they were both working, Sahr would take breaks at the same time the teen did so he could be around him as much as possible.
The teen said Sahr would call him into his office, shut the door and have the teen sit on his lap.
The teen said Sahr would lift up his shirt and rub his abdomen, and sometimes would try to put his hands down the teen’s pants.
The teen said Sahr began to buy him clothes and seemed to become obsessed with him.
The teen said Sahr one day told him to come to his former Eau Claire residence to help set up a video game system.
Sahr took the teen downstairs, grabbed him from behind and told him he was going to rape him.
Sahr let go of the teen and nothing else happened.
The teen said everything Sahr was doing to him was freaking him out. He didn’t want to go to work or socialize with Sahr.
Sahr sent messages to the teen on Snapchat and they were sexual in nature.
The officer spoke with management at the store on Nov. 30. 2018.
The officer was advised that Sahr was terminated as a result of his behavior with the teen.
A manager said the teen was noticeably shaken by Sahr’s behavior and expressed concern that nobody would believe him.
The teen told the manager he would brush it off because Sahr was in management and the teen didn’t want to cause issues and inconvenience his co-workers.