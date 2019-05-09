A 39-year-old Eau Claire man accused of beating his girlfriend and breaking several bones in her face will spend a year in jail.
Eau Claire County Judge John Manydeeds also sentenced Stephen L. Jones, 317 N. Dewey St., to two years of extended supervision.
Johnson must maintain absolute sobriety and can’t have any contact with any known drug users or dealers unless in a therapeutic setting or possess any drug paraphernalia.
Jones pleaded guilty to one felony count of substantial battery. A charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety was dismissed, but Manydeeds was able to consider it at sentencing.
According to the criminal complaint:
A woman told police Jones struck her on Aug. 10, 2017, at a house on Cochrane Street, causing excruciating pain.
Medical records from the incident showed the woman suffered five facial fractures, which required surgery. She also broke a finger during the incident.
The woman said she remembered little about the incident because she was in and out of consciousness. However, she said she she remembered lying on the ground with Jones on top of her.
Jones struck her after she said something to upset him, said the woman, noting her face felt like it was broken.
She got away from Jones and ran out of the house and down the street.
The woman said her face and nose were full of blood. As she wiped her face, she saw the blood running down her arm.
Jones blamed her for what happened and struck her again before she got into a friend’s car.
Jones was prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of three felony counts of bail jumping and a felony count of unauthorized use of an entity’s information in June 2015 in Eau Claire County.
In a separate case, Manydeeds also sentenced Jones to three years of probation for possessing narcotic drugs and obstructing an officer.
Jones faces an additional three years of initial confinement if he violates his extended supervision and probation.