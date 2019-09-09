CHIPPEWA FALLS — A rural Chippewa Falls man who allegedly stabbed two people early Sunday remains in the Chippewa County Jail after a judge set a $20,000 cash bond on Monday.
Joseph R. Moldrem, 29, appeared for the bond hearing, where Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell said he is facing possible charges of substantial battery, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and he is on a probation hold. More serious charges will be coming, Newell added. Moldrem, a convicted sex offender, also recently served a one-year jail sentence.
“He could be facing more substantial charges based on their injuries,” Newell said.
Moldrem is accused of stabbing Jeremy Dodge and Nicole Kolb at his home at 5132 20th Ave. in the town of Wheaton at about 1:22 a.m. Sunday. The victims “had at least one stab wound/laceration each to the chest area,” according to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department.
“One needed to have life-saving surgeries,” Newell told Judge Steve Cray. “Without having those medical records, I can’t tell the court what those charges may be.”
Cray ordered the cash bond, with a requirement that Moldrem have no contact with the victims or their residences.
Moldrem appeared via video from the jail. Defense attorney Kirby Harless sought a smaller cash bond, saying Moldrem has ties to the community and has made his past court dates, but Cray followed Newell’s recommendation.
Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said the preliminary investigation shows that the victims all knew each other.
“It was a social gathering and things got a little out of hand,” Kowalczyk said.
Officers found marijuana and drug paraphernalia, but couldn’t locate the knife.
“We’re interviewing the two victims at the hospital,” Kowalczyk said.
Moldrem was convicted of strangulation and suffocation in Dunn County Court in March 2018 and was ordered to serve one year in jail. He also was convicted of theft in Chippewa County in 2016.
In January 2018, Moldrem was convicted of third-degree sexual assault and causing mental harm to a child. He was ordered to serve 360 days in jail for sexually assaulting a girl between September 2011 and September 2012, when the girl was five years old. He also was placed on probation for four years.