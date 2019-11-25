CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man convicted for his role in assisting two people in a March 2016 murder case will now serve another year in jail after being convicted of his fifth drunken driving offense.
Steven J. Kolpien, 32, 527 Dwight St., was convicted of harboring or aiding a felon after he met with Jesse R. Lloyd and Matthew L. Labrec in the days after they reportedly shot and killed Kenneth Patterson in the town of Eagle Point in March 2016.
According to the criminal complaint, Labrec and Lloyd brought a gun used in Patterson’s death to Kolpien, who advised them to have it melted down. Kolpien wound up taking the gun, which was inside a case, and threw it in a dumpster. Kolpien later led police to the dumpster, where they recovered the .22 caliber rifle.
When Kolpien was sentenced in June 2017, Judge Steve Cray gave him a six-month stayed jail sentence, plus a two-year prison sentence that also was imposed and stayed, meaning that Kolpien could be ordered to serve that prison sentence while on probation over the next four years. As part of that plea agreement, Kolpien was required to testify truthfully in the criminal cases against Lloyd and Labrec.
On Thursday, Kolpien pleaded no contest to OWI-fifth offense. Judge Steve Gibbs ordered the one-year jail sentence, and he placed Kolpien on probation for three years. Gibbs ordered Kolpien pay $2,563 in court costs and fines. Kolpien also must complete 300 hours of community service. If Kolpien is revoked, he has 71 days in jail credit.
Both Lloyd and Labrec were arrested within a week after Patterson’s death, but several people — including Kolpien — were convicted for assisting them while they were hiding from law enforcement.
Neither Labrec nor Lloyd was convicted of homicide in Patterson’s death. In October 2018, a Chippewa County jury convicted Lloyd of armed robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm, but they found him not guilty of first-degree intentional homicide. He was sentenced in January to serve 20 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision.
Labrec, 24, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon and armed robbery with use of force in February 2017, and also was ordered to serve 20 years in prison and six years of extended supervision.