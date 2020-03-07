Mark Perry has filed more than 100 Title IX complaints in recent years, most of them relating to what he considers discrimination against men and boys in higher education.
Perry, a professor of economics and finance at the University of Michigan-Flint and a scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, filed his first complaint in 2016 regarding an all-female lounge at Michigan State, and the complaint was resolved in his favor.
“That was a very visible, physically symbolic representation of what goes on at universities all over the country,” Perry said. “They violate Title IX with impunity because they usually don’t get challenged.”
After that initial complaint, he looked for similar examples at universities around the country. Perry filed a complaint against UW-Stout on Dec. 14, 2018, through the Chicago office of the U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights. The complaint alleges the Science, Technology and Engineering Preview Summer for Girls camp violates Title IX legislation due to its single-sex nature.
The STEPS program began in 1997 and encourages middle-school girls to learn about science, technology, engineering and mathematics at the UW-Stout campus. The OCR opened an investigation into the complaint on June 14, 2019, and it remains open. As a result, the camp has been canceled for at least this summer.
“UW-Stout continues to believe, as stated previously, that our STEPS program complied with all relevant laws and policies,” said Doug Mell, university director of communications. “However, because of the challenge, the difficult decision was made to put the camp on hiatus this summer. We are moving forward with our assessment of what we can do as an institution to again offer this valuable programming for middle school girls to excite them about careers in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.”
Perry, who plans to keep filing Title IX complaints against colleges and universities, spoke with the Leader-Telegram about why he filed the complaint against UW-Stout. This interview has been edited and condensed.
You’ve filed a lot of Title IX complaints. When and why did that start for you?
I’ve been on this mission for two or three years, and I first became aware of this problem in higher education, that they have this blind spot for allowing discrimination if it’s discrimination against men, even though they would never allow discrimination against women.
Why do you think that “blind spot” exists?
It’s almost like people haven’t updated their view of higher education or women’s success, and they’re just in this mindset that’s really outdated now that was back when women maybe did need help or attention or resources, but now today it seems like they don’t.
With all this emphasis on diversity, equity and inclusion, a lot of these programs in operation practice exactly the opposite. It’s uniformity, inequity and exclusion of men, and so I think that universities — it’s kind of this double standard, or they would never tolerate any special preferences for men or discrimination against women, but on the other hand, they not only tolerate discrimination against men and special preferences for women, but they actively promote it with all of these different types of programs like the one at UW-Stout.
They’re not being challenged internally despite huge staffs of diversity officers, and college students and college faculty are afraid to challenge these types of programs … I’m the only one who’s really seen this as an issue that needs to be addressed, and so I’m just doing this as a single person on kind of a mission to address this double standard and blind spot in higher education.
How did you hear about the UW-Stout camp?
I was just looking at various websites at different Wisconsin universities and was on the UW-Stout website and did a search for “STEM girls” or “summer STEM girls” and found that program, and then that fit what I was looking for for an allegation that I thought I could successfully challenge, because it’s clear that it’s discriminatory and exclusively for girls and excludes boys and denies boys the benefits of the same educational opportunities that their female counterparts are being offered.
What do you hope comes from this investigation?
I hope UW-Stout would either introduce a new program to accommodate boys so that they would adjust the program so that they would make it a coed all-gender program ... I don’t think UW-Stout would be able to continue that program unless they open it to all genders and take the name “girl” out of any of the program description, or they add a second male-only program that would be separate but equal.
I use Oakland University (in Michigan) as the civil rights gold standard because they have 35 different summer STEM programs and they never mention the word “girl,” they never mention the word “boy,” they never mention the word “gender.”
Do you hear from people who disagree with you, and if so, what are their arguments?
That’s interesting because the law is so clear. Title IX is just one sentence that summarizes the main point of that law from 1972 that says, “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be discriminated against.” If you’re going to discriminate based on sex, you have no legal defense for it, so I’m not sure what the defense might be.
Women have done so well in higher education that it’s hard to make any case that they’re facing any significant obstacles or challenges … It just seems like there’s no case anymore to be made that women are struggling. It’s almost an insult to women, especially when they’re smart and bright and motivated, that they would somehow need some extra help or attention or resources that their male counterparts don’t get.
When Title IX was passed in 1972, it specifically only addressed sex and not the new issue now of gender identities … There were no gender identities outside of a binary male-female system, and so now that there’s all these different gender identities, it supports my case and makes my case stronger, because for example, if you’re having a single-gender female-only program, then it’s not just discrimination against men, but it’s discrimination against all of the other students or faculty who might be gender nonbinary or gender nonconforming or gender fluid or transgender.
Why is this work important for you?
It’s a major civil rights law that I think is violated on a routine basis, so I just took up this position of trying to be a civil rights advocate, a Title IX advocate, to make sure that the law is applied fairly and consistently and without the hypocritical double standard that’s been common so far … Title IX says no person shall be discriminated upon based on sex, so that means no male or female, but they’ve kind of ignored the part about “no male,” so that’s been my mission, to enforce Title IX law the way it’s written.