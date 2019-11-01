An Eau Claire man who struck a woman on her bicycle on Eau Claire’s north side in May and then left the scene will have the opportunity to avoid a felony conviction.
Jack W. Swenson, 23, admitted to having four or five drinks before the crash, police said.
The victim, Carrie Flynn, sustained several broken bones, police say, including a C2 vertebrae, hip, leg and arm.
Besides striking Flynn, police said, Swenson also hit six mailboxes, a car, fence and a fire hydrant.
Swenson, 2713 Thomas Drive, pleaded guilty Friday in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of hit and run causing injury and first-offense drunken driving.
As part of a two-year deferred agreement with prosecutors, the felony will be reduced to a misdemeanor count of hit and run attended vehicle if Swenson pays a $250 fine, completes an alcohol and drug assessment, pays restitution and has no contact with Flynn or her family.
For drunken driving, Swenson was fined $1,050, had his driver’s license revoked for nine months and must install an ignition interlock device for one year.
Flynn has largely recovered from her injuries and has returned to work as a dental hygienist, said Eau Claire County Assistant District Attorney Angela Beranek.
“She has made an amazing recovery,” Beranek said.
After insurance is accounted for, restitution could be about $20,000, Beranek said.
Flynn’s husband, Shawn Flynn, told Judge Sarah Harless the crash was the result of a series of mistakes.
“I have a hard time calling this an accident. This has been a tragic event for my family,” Shawn Flynn said. His wife’s injuries “were almost life threatening and she has made a remarkable recovery.”
Shawn Flynn said his wife has expressed forgiveness toward Swenson.
“I hope there is an opportunity for Mr. Swenson to be an advocate against drunken driving,” Shawn Flynn said.
Beranek called the Flynns “some of the most faith-filled and generous people I’ve had the opportunity to meet.”
Swenson’s attorney, Ryan Moertel, concurred with Beranek’s assessment of the Flynns.
“There’s no doubt the Flynns are amazing people,” Moertel said. “The world would be a much better place if there were more people like them.”
Swenson offered his apologies to the Flynn family.
“May 19 will be a day that will be stuck with me forever,” he said. “It is my goal to change my future and that of others.”
Swenson said he hopes to share his story by speaking to high school and college students about the consequences of drunken driving.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire police responded to a vehicle-bicycle crash at Starr Avenue and Piedmont Road at 8:21 p.m. Sunday, May 19.
Officers arrived to find Carrie Flynn lying on her side with blood coming from her head and face. She was conscious but in a lot of pain.
Witnesses included Flynn’s daughter, who was running on the sidewalk while her mother was riding her bicycle on the street.
A witness said Swenson was southbound in the northbound lane on Starr Avenue. He crashed into Flynn after merging into the correct lane of travel.
The witness said Flynn and her bicycle were as close to the curb as possible when the crash occurred.
Flynn went over the top of Swenson’s vehicle after the crash and landed on the street.
Swenson continued south on Starr Avenue without slowing down or stopping. The witness followed Swenson’s vehicle until officers were able to locate him.
An officer contacted Swenson, who had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and smelled strongly of intoxicants.
Swenson failed field sobriety tests. A breath test showed his blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit for driving.