EAU CLAIRE — The man who was shot by two Eau Claire police officers in September at his residence on the city’s north side faces three criminal charges in connection with the incident.

Clayton T. Livingston, 38, 1949 Declaration Drive, was charged Thursday in Eau Claire County Court with two felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and a misdemeanor count of possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

