An Eau Claire man with two prior criminal convictions for methamphetamine will spend three years in prison after cocaine and meth were found in his car.
Kou Vue, 36, 1828 S. Hasting Way, pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver.
A felony count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed but considered at sentencing.
Judge Michael Schumacher ordered Vue to spend five years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
As conditions of supervision, Vue must maintain absolute sobriety and undergo an alcohol and drug assessment. He must also have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire County Sheriff's deputy was sent to American Materials on Jopke Road in the town of Brunswick at 4:10 a.m. May 13 on a report of a man walking on the property with a flashlight.
When the deputy arrived, he didn't see a man but believed there may be a vehicle parked in the nearby Jopke Bike Trail parking lot.
The deputy found two vehicles parked there. One was unoccupied and the other was occupied by Vue and a woman.
Vue's vehicle began to leave the parking lot before the deputy ordered it to stop.
Vue and the woman both denied having trespassed on the American Materials property.
Vue originally gave the deputy a false name because he was on probation for a drug charge.
Dispatchers confirmed Vue had multiple prior drug charges and was currently on probation.
Based on the circumstances, deputies decided to search the vehicle.
Deputies found a meth pipe and plastic bags containing meth and cocaine.
Vue told deputies all the drug-related items belonged to him.
Vue was arrested and taken to the Eau Claire County Jail.
Vue was previously convicted of felony counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver in August 2016 and August 2017, both in Eau Claire County.