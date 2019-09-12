CHIPPEWA FALLS — A former Eau Claire man accused in a sex assault and drunken driving case from February 2018 decided Thursday to withdraw his plea.
Jason D. Lucht, 45, of rural Mauston pleaded no contest in Chippewa County Court in May to battery and operating while intoxicated-sixth offense. Two charges of second-degree sexual assault by use of force were read in and dismissed.
Lucht was slated to be sentenced on Thursday, but defense attorney Fran Rivard told Judge Steve Gibbs that Lucht has opted to withdraw both pleas.
"I have not shared with him the contents of the (pre-sentence investigation)," Rivard said. "I felt it was inappropriate to go through that with him."
Gibbs said Lucht has a constitutional right to withdraw his plea. He set a new court date for Oct. 22. However, Gibbs required Lucht to make daily appearances at a police station by 9 a.m. He warned Lucht that if he failed to make daily check-ins, Gibbs will revoke his probation and have him held in custody until the case is resolved.
Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell pointed out that Lucht previously had his probation revoked, and he had been ordered to serve two years in prison and 2½ years of extended supervision.
"He should have reason to know he would be going to prison again here," Newell told Gibbs. "I have concerns about him not coming here (to court) on Sept. 3rd and 9th. I understand he has rights to withdraw his plea, but he pled May 22. He'd had four months to withdraw his plea. It could have, and should have, been done before now. I don't even know what the grounds would be for his withdrawal. I don't know what his defense is. He just doesn't like the fact he may go to jail or prison."
Lucht was arrested for his sixth drunken driving offense on Feb. 10, 2018, less than a year after he was convicted of his fifth drunk-driving offense, and less than three months after he was released from jail. Lucht was orginally held on a $5,000 cash bond, but that was later converted to a signature bond.
According to the criminal complaint, a 44-year-old woman said that Lucht forcibly sexually touched her. When police later stopped his car, he exhibited signs he had been drinking. His blood alcohol level was .15 — nearly twice the legal limit for driving.
Lucht was supposed to be sentenced Sept. 3 but failed to appear in court. The matter was re-set for Thursday.
Online court records show that Lucht was convicted of OWI-fifth offense in Sauk County in March 2017 and was ordered to serve one year in jail – with credit for time already served – and three years of probation. Sauk County Jail officials said Lucht was released Nov. 22, 2017.
Court records show that Lucht was incarcerated in the New Lisbon Correctional Institution earlier this year. Lucht was convicted in 2008 of battery to law enforcement, which is a felony, and served a year in jail on that case as well.