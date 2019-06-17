The Menomonie city council Monday approved a contract with Market & Johnson of Eau Claire to manage a roughly $5 million renovation and addition of the Department of Public Works garage.
The council voted 9-1 to offer Market & Johnson a contract for the project. Council member Lee Schwebs voted no; council member Faith Bullock was absent.
The city borrowed over $5 million earlier in 2019 for the project.
The council approved the addition and remodel of the garage as a part of its two-year capital improvement plan, public works director Randy Eide said.
This spring the city requested proposals for a construction manager, and city administration Monday recommended Market & Johnson.
The firm will assist in the design, plan preparation, bidding and construction oversight for the project, according to city documents.
“(They) will assist the engineer and architect in pre-construction, then they’d go solicit the bids. They’d act as a general on the project,” Eide said.
As for the price tag, Market & Johnson will charge a 1.75% construction management fee, along with a flat fee for other costs. If the project costs $5 million in total, Market & Johnson will charge $337,600, according to their proposal.
The firm isn’t charging a pre-construction fee, so if “no shovel goes into the ground” or the city doesn’t move forward with the project, the city won’t have to pay Market & Johnson, city manager Lowell Prange said.
“The project itself probably won’t start (construction) until 2020,” Eide said. “We’re looking at getting this ready to bid by the end of this calendar year.”
Six companies sent proposals for the contract; Market & Johnson was the lowest bidder, and city administration liked their proposal the best, Eide said.
In other news:
Menomonie businesses that commit two liquor-related violations in a one-year period may have their liquor license suspended for 10 days, rather than five, in a policy change in the city of Menomonie.
The council voted Monday to change the suspension period from five days to 10. The move is is required by state law, Menomonie Mayor Randy Knaack said.
Violations include selling beer or liquor to anyone underage or having anyone underage inside a licensed bar or restaurant, according to city documents.
If law enforcement finds two violations in a one-year period, the license-holder is brought before the city council for a suspension hearing.
The council can suspend a license for 10 more days if the license holder had a major violation within 12 months of committing two major violations, and 10 additional days if it’s within 12 months of three major violations, according to the policy.