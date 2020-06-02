When the state’s safer-at-home order was lifted in mid-May, leaders at Grace Baptist Church in Lake Hallie immediately began creating a plan on how they could safely reopen their building and welcome back their congregation.
“We decided to wait until we had all our ducks in a row,” said the Rev. Bruce Schmidt, the church's pastor. “We wanted to do it safely and for the comfort level of our congregation. What drove us is, ‘if we can open, we should open.’”
The church reopened on May 24, with about 75% of its normal crowd. This past weekend saw another 10% increase. However, the crowd was split in two, as a second service was added to spread out attendance.
“We asked people the first couple of weeks to sign up,” he said. “We put up a signup sheet on our website they could fill out there, or call in.”
Normal attendance is about 200 at Grace Baptist Church.
“We took out about half our chairs,” Schmidt said. “We put them all six feet apart. We took out the tables in our fellowship hall and put in more chairs.”
The church also eliminated a coffee bar and its children’s ministry.
“If someone wants to shake a hand, that is their business. Some people want to wear masks; we aren’t requiring it,” he said.
In a typical service, perhaps six musicians perform at the front of the church. Early COVID-19 research has shown that singing can cause spreading of the virus because more air is expelled from the lungs.
“We have our front row of our seats 25 feet away from them,” he said.
Schmidt said it felt good to have parishioners back.
“Our congregation body life isn’t just important, it is essential,” Schmidt said. “It is that contact, just seeing people. We saw that from our congregation — the joys, the smiles, were just incredible.”
He jokingly added: “Of course, some of our people miss watching it from their living room in their pajamas.”
Calvary Baptist Church in Eau Claire opted to reopen this past Sunday. The Rev. Josh van Gorkom, associate pastor, said on a typical Sunday, the church has 400 in attendance.
“We have constructed our own guidelines,” van Gorkom said. “We have opted to operate at 40% capacity. We had about what we expected, with about 175 in person.”
Reopening was the right decision, van Gorkom said.
“I spent the first 15 minutes with tears going down my face, because it felt so good with people reunited with their faith again,” van Gorkom said. “It was very meaningful, very moving.”
Like at Grace Baptist, Calvary opted to remove rows of seats and set up an overflow room for people who didn’t want to sit too closely to others.
“There are a complete row of chairs, and we are asking different families to sit six feet apart,” van Gorkom said.
The length of the service also was shortened.
“There is less music, less singing, just to be safer,” he said.
Hand-sanitizing stations also have been added and the church is encouraging masks to be worn, but not requiring them.
“After the service, we dismissed people row by row, and encouraged them to go directly to the parking lot,” van Gorkom said.
Calvary Baptist is still livestreaming its service, and also offers a "drive-up" service, where anyone in the parking lot can tune to 97.9 FM and hear it.
“We just feel it is important to have as many options as we can for what they are feeling right now,” van Gorkom said. “We plan to keep these operations through the fall.”
Other churches are still taking small steps toward reopening.
The Diocese of La Crosse has decided “each opening will be a case-by-case basis,” said Jack Felsheim, director of communications and public relations. The diocese has shared a five-page letter with churches that lists recommendations on how to safely reopen.
“It’s best to check with your local parish to find out about times and other details,” Felsheim said. “We will also continue to offer livestream Mass and TV Mass for those who are sick, unable, uncomfortable or at risk.”
Felsheim added that the diocese encourages those ages 65 and older with underlying health conditions to stay home.
Schmidt said he has been fielding calls from other churches this week that have inquired about how they reopened.
“I know some are going to do outdoor services,” Schmidt said. “The floodgates are kind of open.”